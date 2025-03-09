Unruly mob violence, no security for the police either

I'll start with a comment made on Friday by a Prothom Alo Online reader. He wrote, "People are suffering from insecurity and a sense of panic. No one speaks out. They are scared to confront this "vicious public". Journalists are quiet, scared even about their own safety. Everyone is looking for a safe place. I was thinking, what has happened to the writers and the journalists? Where are the human rights organisations and activists? They all remain silent."

Let's first get one thing clear. The people to whom the reader referred to as "vicious public" are not the public, but organised criminals. When people who have respect for law gather together, we call them public. But when certain persons spread rumours and criminal acts are carried out in a planned manner, when individuals or installations are attacked, then these people are not the public, but criminals.

A society or the state rests on certain fundamental principles and ideals. No one will interfere with others and no one will force their opinion on others. If they do, the government will take action. If the government fails to do so, anarchy emerges. People panic.