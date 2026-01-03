How the elected government can heal the "seven wounds" of economy

The interim government’s focus was on the exercise of rewriting history. Alongside that, great emphasis was placed on discussions rich in rhetoric about culture, national identity, the constitution, and politics. Under the banner of the 'consensus,' disunity increased. Disrespect, attacks and the fostering of mobocracy towards dissenting voices grew. The media was also under assault. Out of fear of these disturbances, both domestic and foreign investment, components of GDP, declined. As a result, in the 2025 fiscal year, Bangladesh achieved GDP growth of less than 4 per cent, the lowest in three and a half decades, except for the COVID years. This did not happen under the previous interim government, even though there was a global financial crisis at the time, coupled with high oil and commodity prices in the world market.

The first responsibility of the next elected government will be to lift this weak growth to Bangladesh’s capable growth, around 8 per cent.

The government, busy removing portraits and changing gateways, has let the capital-centric stock market fall. In 2025 alone, nearly one hundred thousand crore taka of market capital was lost. It is this market that provides the long-term capital for industrialisation. If it is not revived, big business will inevitably loot the banking sector. Such plundering is not possible in the stock market because there, investors have a direct mechanism to hold owners accountable—something entirely absent when it comes to bank funds. A capitalist, developed world relies on the functioning of its stock markets, and this must be revitalised.