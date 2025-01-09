The most challenging year for the economy

Unemployment cannot be solved overnight. It requires a medium-term solution. The government should have recognized it as the nation's "number one problem" and formed task forces to address it accordingly. If the post-independence government had not identified population growth as the "number one problem," the population growth rate would not have fallen from 2.5 per cent to 1 per cent today. Pakistan, which did not focus on this, still has a growth rate of about 2 per cent, while India’s is 0.8 per cent, and Sri Lanka’s has even gone negative. As I read in my childhood, “Without effort, no one can achieve their desires.” In economics, the first step in solving any problem is recognizing it and then taking appropriate action.

There is no way to reduce unemployment without investment, especially private sector investment. No matter how good the relationship between the head of the interim government and world leaders, they won’t increase direct investment or FDI based on that relationship. Once an elected government is in place, they will invest based on its character. So, in the meantime, any hope for foreign investment is futile. The real hope lies in internal individual investment, but that has become stagnant or is even declining in some cases.

There have been frequent reports of factories closing and workers losing jobs. No white paper has been published on this issue, so unemployment has continued to rise over the past five months. The newspapers confirm this. Therefore, it is crucial that the election schedule is announced soon to reduce instability. It seems there is a ruckus in the government’s green room about this, and there are inconsistencies in their statements, which have halted investment. On the other hand, the government lacks the capacity to increase investment because there are concerns that tax revenues will be the weakest his fiscal year in comparisons to the past years.