Are we ready for a referendum we barely understand?

Bangladesh now stands in front of what may become the most complex referendum in its history. It is tied to the July National Charter and to a wider hope for renewal. Complexity alone is not the only challenge. For the first time, the public is being asked to decide on several deep constitutional changes packed into one short and technical sentence. This is not a simple yes or no about leadership. It is not a single question about one clear policy. It is an entire set of institutional and philosophical changes presented to a public that has not had the time or the civic education required to understand them.

This moment looks very different from earlier referendums in Bangladesh. The referendums of 1977 and 1985 were widely interpreted by scholars as efforts by military rulers to gain public legitimacy. The referendum of 1991 was far more credible and focused on one easily understandable issue. It asked whether Bangladesh should return to parliamentary democracy. Whatever their shortcomings, those referendums asked direct questions.

The situation today is completely different. The stakes are higher, the question is broader and the public is far less prepared. A referendum of this magnitude needs civic knowledge, institutional clarity and an electorate that understands what is at risk. None of these conditions have been developed properly. Instead, people are left with confusing political discussions, bits of partisan messaging and technical explanations that rarely connect with everyday experience.

The real danger is not that voters will choose incorrectly. The danger is that they will decide without clarity on what their decision actually means. Many citizens already agree that reforms are necessary. Years of stagnation, concentration of power and political conflict have shown that change is needed. The more important issue is whether people have been prepared to make an informed decision. A referendum should reflect public will. Without genuine public understanding, it becomes symbolic rather than meaningful.