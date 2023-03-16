St Martin's Island must be saved

Alongside protecting human rights, it is our national duty to protect the environment, nature, forests and wetlands. This article was included in the country’s constitution in 2011.

The concerned article states, “The State shall endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to preserve and safeguard the natural resources, bio-diversity, wetlands, forests and wild life for the present and future citizens.”

Saint Martin’s, on the coast of Cox’s Bazar, is one of the country’s most enriched and uniquely biodiverse area.

The environment, forests and climate change ministry along with the environment department is working on this issue. This is obviously a positive aspect.