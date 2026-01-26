What is the economic path to avoid future 'Red July'?

The size of Bangladesh's economy is gradually increasing. The size of the budget is growing. In 54 years, there has been substantial infrastructural development; however, income inequality and wealth disparity are rampant in the society here. This disparity is the main enemy of social peace; although a cultural war is being waged to divert people's attention.

In the ''Global Inequality Report'' of the Paris School of Economics on 10 December 2025, it was written about Bangladesh that the top 10 per cent wealthy in the society own 58 per cent of the total wealth here. The top 1 per cent holds about 25 per cent of the total wealth. The bottom 50 per cent of people have only 4.7 per cent of the national wealth. There is also intense inequality in income. 41 per cent of the national income goes to the top 10 per cent of earners. The bottom 50 per cent of people collectively earn only 19 per cent.

Groups in advantageous positions in the economy naturally control politics. They can influence the administration more. Among the candidates in the upcoming national election, there is a predominance of millionaires. In one major party, 75 per cent of candidates are millionaires. The wealthy politicians, upon gaining power, will want to preserve an economic system advantageous for them. As a result, even in a ''fair election,'' the dire picture of economic disparity might change only slightly, and Bangladesh will have to remain at risk of another potential ''Red July'' in the future.