Restructuring the election commission, restoring trust in the system

There are persons who speak in favour of such a system of government. They say this continued stability is conducive to development and progress. There has been much advancement in the country over the past 13 years, they contend. The infrastructural developments and social advancements cannot be denied and certainly deserve praise. But then again, questions arise as to how far such stability, which leaves the people to one side, is actually beneficial.

Jawaharlal Nehru ruled in independent India for 17 years at a stretch. His daughter Indira Gandhi ruled for around 15 years, with a two-year gap in the middle. She resorted to such manipulations at one point of time and the people of India punished her accordingly. She offered an unconditional apology to the people and they once again placed her on a pedestal. She remained in power till death.

At present Awami League is more or less unrivalled as a political party. However, their actual credibility among the people must be assessed through elections. They came to power in 1996 and in 2008 through elections and formed the government. But it is the elections which had no connection with the people that may cripple the party. In such circumstances, those responsible for the situation become even more reckless. During such times, extreme incidents such as extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances occur.

We suffer from an image crisis at home and abroad. It is no secret that even our minister-level dignitaries are not treated with respect abroad. This is not due to any personal shortcomings in their behalf. It is the country's institutional framework that has diminished the dignity of its representatives.

It is the government's task to look into such matters and take all this into cognizance. The state power is similarly entrapped in the unitary government system. And elements who are disconnected from the people, who are outside of politics, but in positions of power, are strengthening this system further.

I do not qualify elections with any adjective. After all, this word implies participation of the people, transparent and fair campaigning, voting, vote counting, election results, and so on. The absence of this exacerbates various crises. Representatives of other countries would not be able to make statements contrary to our interests in the face of elected leadership. It is because of such weaknesses that when the western world is active in the UN in our favour on the Rohingya issue and vote in our favour, China and Russia veto their votes. India abstains from voting.

So the bottom line is, an election commission must certainly be formed. However, the objective of this commission must be to conduct a genuine election in the country. The responsibility in this regard, to a greater part, lies with the government.

* Ali Imam Majumder is a former cabinet secretary and can be contacted at [email protected]

* This column has appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir