Yunus' resignation contemplations, and how to curb the crisis

It appears that a segment within the interim government had interpreted the BNP's decision to refrain from confrontational politics as a sign of "weakness." However, the interim government should keep in mind that among all political parties, only BNP possesses the organisational strength to launch a nationwide movement. Even in the capital Dhaka, BNP’s public support base and street mobilisation capabilities should not be underestimated.

Apart from a small circle within the government, a few ‘populist’ YouTubers, and individuals who incite mobs, it is clear to everyone that the government’s real base of public support and strength primarily comes from political parties and civil society.

The main political party, BNP, civil society, and recently, the army chief have all strongly emphasised the need for elections to be held in December. In other words, among the political parties, civil society, and the military, whose support was the foundation for the formation of this government, there appears to be a growing consensus in favour of holding elections in December or very soon thereafter.

Beyond this, Jamaat leaders have also said that if not December, the elections should be held at least within the first couple of months of next year. After discussions began about Professor Yunus stepping down, a few senior leaders of the NCP (National Consensus Party) have also recognized the necessity of announcing an election date, as evident from their statements on social media. Given the current situation, it would be prudent to announce a national election date as soon as possible, preferably in December or even earlier, while keeping Professor Yunus in office.