Sticks on the streets, whistles on the way

I waited, restless. Finally the sound of shrill whistles and a convoy of vehicles, escorting the VIP, sped past, police trucks in front and behind. The police in the vehicles kept the public at a distance as far as possible, waving their arms in warning. They wielded fat sticks tipped in red, a menacing warning to the people. They create a reign of terror with their loud whistles and red sticks, so the VIP can pass.

I cannot tolerate such uncivilised treatment and so I simply looked down. Suddenly I heard my seven-year-old daughter pipe up, "Baba, why are they shaking those sticks at us?" I sat silent. What could I say? On other days our car is at the back of the jam and so she doesn't notice the sticks. What do I tell her today?

Even after these stick-wielding police pass, we have to halt intermittently due to the traffic jam that has been created. My daughter's question has somehow lodged in my chest like a thorn. Why do these VIPs speed along in this manner, threatening our children, our elderly, our indisposed? Why do we have to be held up for them? How many VIPs are there like this in our country? What law gives them the right to move about in this manner? How many man-hours and how much fuel is wasted for this? How much suffering do people face?