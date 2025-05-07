Is the Audit Ordinance consistent with the constitution?

The newly issued Public Accounts Audit Ordinance has not separated the BCS Audit and Accounts cadre as some had anticipated. Moreover, the Finance Division, responsible for revenue assessment and collection, has been kept outside the purview of audits. The ordinance stipulates that government approval is required for any agreement with regional, international, or foreign organisations. Additionally, if the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) wishes to formulate any rules, government approval will also be necessary.

Experts argue that the ordinance is structured in a way that could potentially undermine the constitutional authority of the CAG through executive control. Article 128(4) of the Constitution clearly states that the CAG "shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority" while performing their duties. This ordinance appears to contradict that provision.

These observations emerged from an analysis of the 7-page Public Accounts Audit Ordinance, 2025. The ordinance, prepared by the finance division, was approved by the advisory council led by chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on 17 April. The official gazette was published on 4 May.

Sources from the finance division note that since independence, Bangladesh has never enacted a formal public audit law. The caretaker government first attempted to do so in 2008 to ensure financial accountability in state institutions. A draft bill was later created in 2012, when Mohammad Tareque served as the finance secretary.

More than a decade passed, during which several finance secretaries—Fazle Kabir, Mahbub Ahmed, Hedayetullah Al Mamun, Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Abdur Rouf Talukder, and Fatima Yasmin—served, but none managed to bring the draft to the cabinet. Current finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder is the first to have succeeded in getting it passed by the advisory council. Although in April 2023, under Fatima Yasmin, an 8-page draft law had already been prepared.