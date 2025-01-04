BCS job seekers want justice, not mercy

The government has given 227 candidates of the 43rd BCS, who were included in the gazette but later excluded during the verification process, the opportunity to apply for reconsideration to regain their jobs. A notification from the public administration may give the impression that the government has shown great mercy to these 227 candidates. However, they do not want mercy, they want justice.

The fundamental question here is whether the government has the authority to remove their names after they were included in the gazette. Were there any criminal charges against them, or were they convicted in any case? If not, those whose names were once included in the gazette cannot be excluded by the government.

The notification of the public administration ministry is objectionable and conditional. It states that anyone from the 227 candidates who have been temporarily declared unsuitable can apply for reconsideration. The opportunity for reconsideration is open to all.

Many candidates who were initially included in the first gazette had already quit their previous jobs. Now, they have been excluded from the government job list. So, where will they go?