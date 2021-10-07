Rohingya repatriation and the blame game

Two days ago, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “There are many members of our law enforcement in the Rohingya camps. The situation is quite good.” And then he said, “Arms are coming in from Myanmar to destablise the stable situation.“ Next he said, "We will open fire if necessary, to stop drugs and arms coming in over the border. The minister’s words indicate that it is becoming more important to beef up security in the camps."

No one can deny the need for proper security. But it is misleading to believe that added security will bring peace and comfort to the camps. The frustration of the children and youth in the camps is only natural if they are not kept busy in studies or other activities. This increases the risk of them turning to crime. And all are aware about those who use them, or may use them, as means for their criminal ends. The list of the politicians who run the drug trade in Cox’s Bazar is available with the government’s narcotics control directorate. And the cases filed against OC Pradeep Kumar Das will also reveal how they are aided and abetted by the law enforcement.

Only the law enforcement agencies will be able to verify the allegations of arms coming into the Rohingya camps. The problem is that questions will then arise about why the arms are coming in. Are the Rohingyas preparing for any sort of armed struggle? Such speculations will benefit the Myanmar military junta. After all, these justified their attack on the Rohingya, driving them from the country, claiming that they were a security threat. They will use the same excuse in the case of any possible repatriation move. This will have adverse consequences.

What then is the future of Rohingya repatriation? There is no doubt that the direct military takeover in Myanmar has deepened the crisis and made the possibility of repatriation even more uncertain. While ‘international community’ generally implies the western world, this issue depends on the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The lack of consensus among these five members has caused the major global conflicts to be prolonged even further. The Rohingya crisis is one such instance. And it is because of China, the one country that could play the role of a catalyst, that the consensus has not been reached in the Security Council.