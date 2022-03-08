Roving with Rohingyas….

‘The crisis situation disproportionately affects women, girls and the most vulnerable and marginalized Rohingya refugee population groups by reinforcing, perpetuating and exacerbating pre-existing, persistent gender inequalities, gender-based violence and discrimination.’ – UN Women

The first time I was approached to work on the Rohingyas’ community was when a non-governmental organization approached me knowing my humanitarian work as an 'artivist ' (artist + activist). Indeed, as a UNESCO Artist for Peace, I am using performing art to help survivors suffering from post-traumatic stress disorderto better express themselves. This NGO saw my work in Congo with women victims of excision and decided to have me work in Bangladesh for the Rohingya women population especially.

This NGO is delivering access to information, education, and cultural resources on serving communities subject to systemic discrimination. My goal was to create pedagogical content to help trainers on site to deliver programs to women population to get a better sense of autonomy and self-confidence thanks to role games. Going back and forth with those trainers allowed me to also have direct access to the Rohingyas women population while some gave feedback on some parts of the training and some very interesting insights.