Can they reach a consensus over the election?

However, the people are hardly interested in economic theory or the reason behind the prevailing predicament. They will want to see whether they can run the family with the wages earned after a day's work, whether they can afford their children's education and other expenses. If the price of essentials does not decrease, public dissatisfaction will increase.

The other priorities of the government included investigation into the crime and corruption of the previous government, trials regarding the July-August massacre.

The government has formed several committees to investigate these matters and the International Crimes Tribunal is working on the trials pertaining to the massacres during the mass uprising.

Criminal cases have also been filed against the leaders and activists of Awami League. Thousands of cases have been lodged, but arrests have been must less in that comparison. Due to the mass arrests, there is fear that the trial process will be slowed down somewhat. If there are over a hundred cases against a person (mostly for killing), then it will take a few years to gather evidence in that regard.

The government was encumbered with an economy in shambles, but economists feel it has managed to restore some degree of order to the situation. It has been possible for the banking sector, in particular, to be retrieved from the brink of collapse. The dwindling foreign exchange reserves have also been stabilised. But the problem is that no new investment is coming in. Unemployment is on the rise. And this is one of the reasons behind crime and conflict in the society.