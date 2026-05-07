BJP’s victory in Bengal and a glimmer of elusive Teesta

During visits to both the cities and the districts, it became clear that the primary reasons for their disillusionment were rampant corruption, extreme disorder, the high-handedness and arrogance of local leaders, and the absence of the rule of law. The common people had looked toward her for remedies, but were disappointed by her indifference and silence.

The second reason is the division between Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

With the “aunt and nephew” becoming parallel centers of power, a deep sense of helplessness emerged within both the party and society. Leaders at all levels began to feel disoriented. Abhishek is a reformist, and for him, the old leaders are a burden. Mamata, on the other hand, is unwilling to part ways with the old guard.

The organisation ‘IPAC’, founded by Prashant Kishor, was one of the key architects of Mamata’s victory in 2021. Abhishek turned that organisation into the party’s “eyes and ears.” As a result, Mamata’s direct communication with grassroots party workers and leaders was cut off.

IPAC effectively became the deciding authority. Caught in the tension between the aunt and nephew, the party began to struggle.

BJP took advantage of this situation and went all out.

The Election Commission’s perceived over-activity also gave a kind of hope to the disillusioned electorate. They began to feel that if anyone could bring change, it would be this force. Along with this, there was also the pull of Hindutva sentiment. In BJP’s campaign, Mamata was even portrayed as a “saviour” of Muslims.