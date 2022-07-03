Should Bangladesh join the US-led IPEF or not?

The new economic alliance, Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, known in short as IPEF, has been unveiled by US president Joe Biden and was signed in Tokyo on 23 May during Biden’s first Asia tour. There are 12 regional counterparts that are the founding members of the alliance: Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, alongside the US. Several countries like Myanmar were not included in the IPEF launch. Laos and Cambodia also did not join. Taiwan was interested initially but eventually did not join.

It is said that these 12 countries generate 40 per cent of the global GDP. So we could say IPEF is one of the biggest economic alliances so far.

What is the aim of this framework? Does it have any political ambitions or only solid economic alliances? A representative of the US embassy in Dhaka said in a press release that the digital economy, graduating to eco-friendly energy, a sustainable supply system and anti-corruption efforts have been emphasised in the new economic framework to face the economic challenges in the 21st century.