Silent cry of the wetlands

There is no updated data on wetlands. A total of 373 wetlands in Bangladesh cover 858,460 hectares of land. Most of the wetlands are left unprotected. There is no actual information on the current state of biodiversity in there. According to studies by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), migratory birds are now mostly restricted to reserved wetlands only.

The 18A article of the Constitution directs the government to ensure reservation of the wetlands for the conservation of environment, biodiversity and natural resources. There are different wings of the government. But their activities are not much significant. Conservation of the wetlands will protect the habitats for migratory birds and other animals.

Farmers and fishermen depend on resources of wetlands. The haor areas collectively provide 72 thousand hectares of land for agriculture. Every year, haor-based farmers harvest 5 million tonnes of rice, mostly of Boro variety.

Due to discriminatory trans-boundary river water sharing, untimely flashfloods inundate the haor region. Local paddies adaptive to high tide are disappearing fast because of cultivation of high-yielding varieties. As the wetlands are being filled up, dependence on ground water is increasing.

There are 140 species of fish available in the haor region. Within the last decade, about 62 species of them are become nearly extinct. Pangash, sarputi, ritha, shishar, maha shol, ekthuti, bamosh and ghainna are among the threatened fish species.

Excessive use of chemical fertiliser also threatens the other aquatic lives. Currently, fish catches dwindle even in the peak season.

Water-logging exists for long time due to unplanned construction of dams and wetland grabbing.