Economic inequality continues to rise, ways to reduce it

Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in almost all areas over the past nearly five and a half decades since independence. But a growing concern lies against this success, and that is inequality. The concentration of wealth, income, opportunities, and power has reached a level that is weakening the foundations of social justice, participation, and sustainable development.

The extent and intensity of the 2024 mass uprising remind us that alongside the long-term economic development, if social inclusion, justness and freedom of expressions are not ensured the foundation of growth becomes precarious. The mass uprising has brought a fundamental question to the fore — for whom the development is? Who will make decisions, and who will reap the benefits? The uprising proved that the fight against inequality is not only economic but also connected with political justice.