After 'fictitious' cases now 'fictitious' depositions too?

According to the report, the police headquarters has issued orders to take action if a member of the police doesn't turn up to give deposition in a criminal case or does not give "due" testimony. In criminal cases, other than being plaintiff, the police also have to go to court to give testimony in keeping with the charge sheet. If the police is absent on the day of the hearing, there is delay and disruption in the case. So there is nothing wrong in issuing orders for the police to turn up at court to give testimony.

But it is the instructions to give "due" deposition that cannot be taken so simply. If "due" deposition means duly honest testimony, then there would be no problem. But if it means giving testimony in accordance to the government's wishes or plans, they this is questionable.

The Bangla Tribune report said that in the instance of cases filed by the police, directives were issued on behalf of the police IGP to take departmental action if a member of the police did not give deposition in court in keeping with the details of the case statement. If that is true, then giving "due" deposition would mean even in the hearing of a fictitious or false case, the police would have to adhere to the details given in the case statement. He will not be able to play a role in freeing an innocent man by obeying his conscience to tell the truth in face of questions by the defence counsel or the judge.