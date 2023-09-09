Fictitious cases: A ploy to keep BNP away from the election?

At least 30 cases have been filed against over 2000 BNP leaders and workers in Jamalpur, on charges of violence and sabotage. Prothom Alo’s Jamalpur and Sarishabari correspondents spoke to the local people there. While the cases were filed on charges of damaging vehicles and sabotage, nothing of the sort took place there. There had even been no gatherings at the sites of the so-called incidents. So how were the accused picked up from those places? Yet the police have threatened the local people and made then into witnesses, forcing them to sign papers to this end.

One of the witnesses, Md Ruhul Amin, told Prothom Alo, “I know the plaintiff of the case, SI Nazrul. He called me over mobile phone to come out of my house and then told me to be witness in the case. I first refused. I said that as nothing had happened there, wouldn’t I get into trouble? He (the SI) told me, if there is any problem, I am there,”

We would be much obliged if the SI kindly told us under what section of the rule of law the “I am there” clause exists. I do not know of any departmental action being taken against such officers.

A few days ago, another report in Prothom Alo said, hundreds of BNP men have been arrested in the districts where the police have obstructed the party’s programmes.