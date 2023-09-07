Jamalpur sees 30 ‘fictitious cases’ in 36 days

The organising secretary of BNP’s Jamalpur town unit, Mominur Rahman, was arrested on the night of 29 August. He has since been languishing behind bars as he was charged in a sabotage case and sent to jail on the following day.
In a surprising twist, the police claimed in a new case filed on 2 September that Mominur went to a playground in Jamalpur district town on 1 September to commit sabotage.
According to the statement of the detective branch (DB) police, Mominur fled the prison and attended a secret meeting in the playground. But the reality contradicts with the narrative as the jail authorities confirmed the BNP leader was in the prison during the incident.
Asked about the issue, the jailer of Jamalpur district jail, Abu Fatah, told Prothom Alo on 3 September that Mominur Rahman has been in jail for four days since 30 August.
How does an imprisoned Mominur attempt to carry out subversive activities? Mushfiqur Rahman, officer in-charge of Jamalpur DB, tried to defend their stance, citing a minor confusion in the BNP leader’s father’s name.
“There are two cases against him (Mominur). In the former one, his father was named as late Shah Feroz Mia and his village as Phulbaria (Jigatola). The following case named his father as late Feroz Mia and the village as Jigatola,” he said, adding they are verifying if the names pertain to the same individual.
Mominur is one of over 2,000 BNP men in Jamalpur who have been accused of similar offenses by the police in the past 36 days. The BNP leaders claimed all the cases filed against the BNP men to be ‘fictitious.’ According to them, the cases have been filed over the incidents that never have taken place.
The statements and legal provisions of the cases are strikingly similar. In fact, the only intention behind the cases is to harass the BNP men, they said.
The police filed the 30 cases in seven upazilas, including Jamalpur Sadar, between 29 July and 2 September, accusing a staggering 651 leaders and activists of the de facto opposition, along with 1,591 unnamed ones.
Two correspondents of Prothom Alo visited the ten sites mentioned in the cases on 1, 2, and 3 September. Conversations with locals, including several witnesses, revealed that there was no incident of sabotage, or vandalising vehicles.
The locals said they did not see any evidence of vandalism or sabotage in the sites. They even saw no BNP men, or any other people to gather in the mentioned spots during the time.
Shafiqul Islam Khan, organising secretary of Jamalpur district BNP, said around 40 leaders and activists of BNP are now in jail in the district.
Made witnesses through intimidation
There is a playground in the south of Aqaba Aliya Madrasah in Sardarpara, the bustling heart of Jamalpur town. Besides, some other businesses are there surrounding the playground.
On the night of 30 July, some miscreants, affiliated with the BNP and its associate bodies, gathered in the playground at 11:15 pm, to carry out subversive activities.
Being tipped off, six sub-inspectors (SI) and eight assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) from the Sadar police station reached the spot at 11:45 pm. The miscreants sensed their presence and attempted to flee, but the police managed to detain 12 BNP men, including the publicity secretary of Jamalpur district BNP, Emran Hossain.
The following day on 31 July, Jamalpur Sadar police station sub-inspector Md Nazrul Islam filed a case. The above description was taken from the case statement. Two witnesses signed in the case statement, and police took their signatures by intimidation. Md Ruhul Amin is one of the witnesses and he is the witness no. 1 while Md Azizul Islam is the witness no. 2. They both gave written statements at the Jamalpur district and session judge court on 16 August.
In the statement, the witness no. 1 writes, “I am the witness no. 1 of the list of seized items in this case. I was not present during the recovery of eight locally-made unexploded crude bomb-like objects, 25 brick chips and 25 bamboo sticks from the open space in the south side of Akaba Alia Madrasah at 11:55 pm on 30 July. My house is on the south side of the spot. Nobody gathered in that open space on that night. To the best of my knowledge, the accused were not arrested from the spot and they were arrested from their houses. The investigating officer took my signature on the list of seizures by intimidation. In fact, nobody gathered at the place mentioned in the case. I consciously, knowingly and willingly summited this written statement to the court.”
Witness no. 2, Md Azizul Islam also summited more or less a similar written statement to the court
Asked, Md Euhul Amin told Prothom Alo, “The plaintiff of the case, SI Nazrul Islam is known to him. He asked me over the mobile phone to come out of my house and then told me to become the witness in that case. At first, I said no. I told him that since nothing happened here, would I not be in problem? The SI told me if anything happens I will help you. After that, I became the witness, but the truth is nobody was there at that time, and I do not know any of them either. Later, I personally gave the affidavit in the court.”
Md Azizul Islam, who is witness no. 2 in the case, said, “Police came to him at 3:00 am of that day and instructed him to sign a paper. Police told me 'Sign it, nothing will happen to you.' Later they took my signature, but I have no idea about that incident.”
Regarding the allegation, SI Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Those two witnesses are lying indeed, and what we have found is that they have voluntarily signed as witnesses."
Witnesses’ accounts
Of the 30 cases filed over the last month, six were with Jamalpur Sadar police station, seven with Sarisabari, four each with Dewanganj and Melandha and three each with Madarganj, Islampur and Bakshiganj police stations.
In most cases, police mentioned that leaders and activists of the BNP gathered in a place to hold secret meetings in order to carry out sabotage, violence, arson and anarchy at various government and private offices and power stations, and the accused were arrested from the spots later.
Two correspondents of Porthom Alo visited the places, mentioned in the statements of 10 cases. They spoke to locals and persons, whose names have come up in case statements and they could tell nothing about the gatherings of BNP or the activities of the law enrolment agencies.
Prothom Alo correspondents spoke to several locals on the playground adjacent to Miftahul Jannat Mohila Madrasha opposite to Sikder Power Plant in the Shahapur area of Jamalpur town on 3 September. Certain Ridoy Mia was arrested in possession of two unexploded crude bombs from this playground around 9:15pm on 1 September.
Police learned about the names of 25 fleeing BNP leaders-activists after interrogating him. These BNP men came to hold a secret meeting to carry out sabotage, according to the case statement. Detective branch of the district police SI Mohammd Sazzad filed the case under the Explosive Substances Act and the Special Power Act, and 25 people were named and 40 unidentified people were made accused in the case.