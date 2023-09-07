Jamalpur sees 30 ‘fictitious cases’ in 36 days

The organising secretary of BNP’s Jamalpur town unit, Mominur Rahman, was arrested on the night of 29 August. He has since been languishing behind bars as he was charged in a sabotage case and sent to jail on the following day.

In a surprising twist, the police claimed in a new case filed on 2 September that Mominur went to a playground in Jamalpur district town on 1 September to commit sabotage.

According to the statement of the detective branch (DB) police, Mominur fled the prison and attended a secret meeting in the playground. But the reality contradicts with the narrative as the jail authorities confirmed the BNP leader was in the prison during the incident.