‘Fictitious’ cases being filed again

Banianagar Mor (intersection) in Sutrapur is one of the busiest areas in Old Dhaka. At 6:15pm on 30 December 20-25 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated bodies gathered there and started chanting anti-government slogans. When they were asked to stop saying anti-government slogans, they attacked the Awami League leaders and activists and then exploded cocktails with an intention to kill them.

This is the statement in the case filed by Dhaka South City Corporation's No. 43 ward’s Awami League leader Khoyer Uddin Ahmed.

But when others present in the area were asked if they heard or saw anything like this, they couldn’t recall such an event.

In the case, it was written that the police had collected parts of the exploded cocktails and two unexploded cocktails as evidence.

However, the plaintiff said that the other party threw rocks from the streets but didn’t explode cocktails.