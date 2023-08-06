‘Fictitious cases’ mostly lodged under explosives act, Asif Nazrul explains why

Fictitious cases have reappeared as the parliamentary election is knocking at the door. Besides, previous fictitious cases are also being revived. A fair election will not be possible unless this lodging of fictitious cases is stopped.

These observations were made by discussants at a webinar titled ‘Fictitious cases and the next election’, organised by Forum for Bangladesh Studies on Sunday. Former judges, teachers and journalists were present at the virtual programme.

Two discussants compared fictitious cases with 'gayebi namaaz-e-janaza' while Professor Asif Nazrul of the law department at Dhaka University analysed why most of the fictitious cases are being lodged under the explosives act.