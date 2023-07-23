Resurgence of fictitious cases: Move not good sign for electoral environment

Although the cases may be fictitious, the individuals made accused in those cases are real, and their suffering is genuine. The statements and sections under which the cases were registered were all the same. In the past seven months, from November of the previous year to May of this year, a staggering number of 50 such cases have been reported. Among them, 40 cases were filed by leaders of the ruling Awami League, while the police themselves filed the remaining 10 cases. A total of 1,701 leaders and activists from the BNP and 2,575 unknown individuals were accused in these cases. The allegations include charges of assault, throwing cocktails, and engaging in subversive activities.

Prothom Alo correspondent found such 17 incidents where cases have been filed on charges of attack and cocktail explosion. It appears that the statement of the local residents did not match the details of the case. People from 15 places said that there was no incident of attack on Awami League leaders and workers on the mentioned date of the case. How can a case be filed on an incident that never took place?

Fictitious and politically motivated cases are on the rise not only in Dhaka but also in various other regions. Particularly before BNP's events or programmes, there are frequent reports of cases and arrests. BNP leaders claim that Awami League leaders and activists are using these fictitious cases as a tactic to keep BNP members constantly under pressure and on the run, similar to what has happened in the past. Conversely, Awami League leaders argue that the cases are being filed in response to actual attacks taking place, and they deny the existence of fictitious cases.