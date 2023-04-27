Digital Security Act: Only abolition will stop its misuse

Section 28 states, "If any person or group made publication, broadcast, etc. of information on the website or in any electronic format that hurts the religious values or sentiment, with an intention to hurt or provoke the religious values or sentiments, then such act of the person shall be an offense. Such person shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or/with fine not exceeding Taka ten lac (1 million) or/with both."

The main problem found by the UN organisation in the eight sections which they recommended for amendment, is the definition of offence. This definition is so expansive and ambiguous that it hands over immense power to the law enforcement agencies and the authorities to misuse the law at their will.

The UN experts also reminded us that as a signatory of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Bangladesh cannot violate the commitments of the covenant. The covenant gives the rights to criticise all public figures including the head of state and those wielding political authority. Also, the identity of the criticised person cannot determine the degree of punishment. On the question of expressing views on historical matters, the punitive act violates the right to the freedom of expression.

The Digital Security Act's section dealing with the question of hurting religious sentiment, is not in keeping with the ICCPR, because if disrespect towards any religion does not amount to instigating discrimination, adversity or violence, it is not an offence. And in recent times, there have been very vocal allegations that the members of the minority community that are being charged more with hurting religious sentiment.

In the sections important for journalism which they called for amendment, they recommended that defamation not be counted as a criminal offence, but as a civil offence that can be settled through fines, publishing the facts and recognising public interest, thus dismissing possible criminal charges. The recommendations also called for curbing the authority of the regulatory body to block the flow or removing information from the internet and ensuring judicial supervision in this regard.