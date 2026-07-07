Restoring peace and coexistence in a divided society

The academic world no longer confines discussions of genocide prevention to questions of justice or punishment. Increasingly, greater emphasis is being placed on how to identify the early warning signs of genocide and how to prevent it before it unfolds.

With these concerns in mind, the Scheidt Family Seminar on Genocide Studies and Prevention has been held annually for the past eight years at the University of Connecticut in the United States as a week-long academic seminar. I had the opportunity to participate in this year''s seminar, held in June.

Throughout the week, alongside sessions led by other scholars, the seminars director, Dr. James Waller, discussed the various stages of genocide prevention. He also elaborates on these ideas in his book Confronting Evil: Engaging Our Responsibility to Prevent Genocide.

In his work, Waller organises the global theory and framework of genocide prevention into three broad stages: primary prevention before genocide occurs, secondary prevention during the course of genocide, and tertiary prevention in the aftermath of genocide.

His framework is particularly relevant to Bangladesh, as no comparable preventive strategy was evident either during the 1971 genocide or in the various episodes of political and social violence that have occurred in the country since then.