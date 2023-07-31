Regressing on our road to development

I've been in New York for just over two weeks now. Schools are on summer holiday in America and so we are spending time with the grandchildren. There are all sorts of extracurricular camps and activities for them. My elder grandson is with a baseball camp and the younger one with a science camp. They go in the morning and return in the afternoon. We share the duty of dropping them and picking them up from the camps with our daughter and son-in-law. So there is a lot of free time on hand during the day.

I use that free time to visit the New York Public Library. I am doing some reading and research as I am committed to write two articles, one on 'green and sustainable energy' for Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, and another on 'Adam Smith and the study of economics in Bangladesh' for Banglar Pathshala.