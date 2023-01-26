2022 proved again people are no longer priority

Even amid the 10-day mourning in nowhere else but the UK, and many people queued to pay their respects to the Queen, some people said their feeling towards the queen is not so simple. In a video of an interview of two women by The Guardian, one of the leading newspapers of the UK, one was seen saying, “The Queen, it’s like, I care but I don’t …” When the interviewer asked them to clarify the care part and don’t care part, one of them said, “I care because it’s our queen.” In the middle of her sentence another woman chimed in and said, “Our Queen is a person, who died, like, it’s sad.” Explaining the "don’t care" part, the second woman in the same video said, “She ain’t done nothing for us.” The point is many people from the Queen’s own country were not so interested in the pomp and spectacle with which the death was mourned.

However, though the announcement of the Bangladesh government did not raise many such questions from the people here, some of them asked why the government did not announce state mourning, even for once, when at least 120 people died in two massive “accidents” – 51 deaths in an explosion at a chemical depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram on the night of 4 June last year and 69 deaths in a boat capsizal in Panchagarh on 25 September that year.

The government did honour the memory of the Queen and it’s, to some extent, alright considering the diplomatic, political and economic aspects of the decision. But why did the government not think about the citizens of its own country, about the dignity and value of their life? Otherwise what could be the explanation of not announcing any state mourning for so many deaths?