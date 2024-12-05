Dialogic Incrementalism and the 4IR in a Global and Bangladeshi Context

The world is experiencing profound changes brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), characterized by the integration of digital, biological, and physical innovations. This revolution, driven by artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology, is reshaping economies, altering job markets, and challenging traditional social structures. Against this backdrop, "dialogic incrementalism" emerges as an approach that prioritizes gradual, participatory change through inclusive dialogue. By involving individuals and communities in the decision-making process, dialogic incrementalism seeks to bridge divides, foster unity, and ensure that technological advancement contributes to social equity.

In Bangladesh, the 4IR poses unique challenges and opportunities. Rapid technological advancements offer potential for economic growth but also threaten to widen socio-economic gaps, especially in a country with a significant youth population. The historical July Revolution and previous student movements in Bangladesh provide essential lessons in collective action, resilience, and the power of incremental progress. Analyzing these movements through the lens of dialogic incrementalism reveals strategies for building a just, cohesive society in the face of rapid technological change. This essay will explore how dialogic incrementalism can mitigate the social disruptions of the 4IR, with Bangladesh’s socio-political landscape offering a unique case study of peaceful resistance and social solidarity.