Thank you all, and let’s hold on to this unity

Journalist Rozina Islam has been granted bail. There has been a collective sigh of relief at home and all over the world. On the morning of 17 May she left home, took her vaccine and went to the secretariat on professional duty. Today, 23 May, we hope she can now finally hold her 8-year-old daughter Alvina in her arms once again.

Prothom Alo has always maintained that we believe in the rule of law and we have confidence in the judgement of the court. There have been innumerable cases against Prothom Alo, but Prothom Alo has always received fair judgement from the court. And Prothom Alo firmly believes that in future too it will receive justice and fair recompense from the court.

But the reaction at home and abroad to the case against Rozina Islam has been amazing. The moment they heard that a journalist has been detained at the secretariat, the journalists on the secretariat beat rushed there. They protested. Journalist leaders went into action. When Rozina Islam was taken to Shahbagh police station, the journalists staged a sit-in in front of the police station. They demonstrated the entire night, they protested.