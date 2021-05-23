Thank you all, and let’s hold on to this unity

Journalist Rozina Islam has been granted bail. There has been a collective sigh of relief at home and all over the world. On the morning of 17 May she left home, took her vaccine and went to the secretariat on professional duty. Today, 23 May, we hope she can now finally hold her 8-year-old daughter Alvina in her arms once again.
Prothom Alo has always maintained that we believe in the rule of law and we have confidence in the judgement of the court. There have been innumerable cases against Prothom Alo, but Prothom Alo has always received fair judgement from the court. And Prothom Alo firmly believes that in future too it will receive justice and fair recompense from the court.
But the reaction at home and abroad to the case against Rozina Islam has been amazing. The moment they heard that a journalist has been detained at the secretariat, the journalists on the secretariat beat rushed there. They protested. Journalist leaders went into action. When Rozina Islam was taken to Shahbagh police station, the journalists staged a sit-in in front of the police station. They demonstrated the entire night, they protested.
They took up the slogan – take action against the corrupt, not against journalists. Everyone called for Rozina Islam’s release – National Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, DUJ, BFUJ, all journalist organisations and forums around the country, all press clubs, all human rights organisations, all political organisations, all major cultural organisations including Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, many political organisations and leaders, professional bodies, teachers associations, intellectuals, artistes, citizens’ representatives, television journalists, online news portal journalists, Editors Guild, NOAB, the television, newspapers and news portals as institutions, the UN, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, the Human Rights Commission, lawyers, retired judges, former chairman of the information commission, people of social media and so many more, all of which it has not been possible to mention here.
They demonstrated, formed human chains, went on hunger strike, wrote, issued statements, talked, held meetings and rallies, prayed, spoke out, and were active. Journalists joined hands, the people of the country joined hands, to establish press freedom as ensured by the constitution which was earned in exchange of the blood of three million martyrs.
Those who have demanded Rozina’s release and protested continuously against the injustice done to her, are our inspiration and endless source of courage. We are reassured that the people are on the side of a free press, of investigative journalism. Journalists are not alone or isolated. There is unity among the journalists. They are committed to uphold the dignity of the profession. The people and the world conscience support honest and bold journalism. It is not just Prothom Alo or Rozina Islam, but any journalist even at an upazila level anywhere in Bangladesh, who can have courage and inspiration, can work with a sense of respect and dignity despite all odds.
Rozina Islam has got bail. That is why we take this moment to thank everyone. There is still a long legal process ahead. There is still far way to go for professional security, to establish press freedom as promised in the constitution. Sacrifices are to be made. This unity and solidarity of the journalists and citizens must be held on to firmly. The public prosecutor in court said they had no objection to her being granted bail if her passport was deposited. That indicates good intentions and good sense.
The court said that the media was a major component of democracy and helped in ensuring responsible behaviour of other institutions. So the court and the media can never act as an obstacle to one another. The court works as a supportive force.
We agree with this observation of the court. We must all play a responsible role.
In 1787 the American president Thomas Jefferson said if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter”
Prothom Alo will stand by Rozina Islam’s side in the legal right to address the situation she had to face in carrying out her professional responsibilities.
As a citizen, I demand that the case against Rozina be unconditionally withdrawn. The manner in which she was harassed mentally and physically in the secretariat on 17 May must be investigated and action be taken against the responsible persons. The Official Secrets Act and other laws that curb press freedom must be repealed.
It cannot be beneficial for the country or the administration and the media to take up a confrontational stance. The government should take initiative to emerge from these unwarranted circumstances. It should ensure that the other organs of state are complementary to the fourth pillar of state, the press. The media can help in ensuring excellence in all spheres of work, by ensuring transparency and accountability of the administration and helping to eliminate corruption and irregularities. People’s rights can be established, people’s welfare ensured. The people are the owners of the state. All quarters must work for the welfare of the people in favourable circumstances. That is what we want.
The role of the media has become even more important in these times of coronavirus pandemic. Amartya Sen said that no famine can take place in a country where there is a functioning democracy with freedom of the press. That can be turned around too – if there is no democracy or free press in a country, there can be famine, there can be a dangerous fallout to a pandemic. That is why at present it is more important than ever to practice good journalism in order to establish transparency, good governance and sound principles.
Once again we sincerely thank everyone and express our gratitude.
* Anisul Hoque is associate editor of Prothom Alo and a writer.
