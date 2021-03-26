‘The life we follow’

Two compassionate economists come to mind. In his report on human development, Mahbub Ul Haq said that human development was a process of enlarging people’s choices. And Amartya Sen said the pace of economic growth will have to be the only one part of a much larger – much larger – commitment.

These words have much resonance with Bangabandhu’s dreams.

Now it is the right and the responsibility of everyone, every citizen, to fulfill these dreams. However, the responsibility of implementing these dreams basically lies upon those who take responsibility of running the country. After all, they have volunteered to take on this responsibility. That is their duty. The people have the constitutional right for the demands and their duty. But it is the elected representatives who have the authority to carry this out. They will rise above personal, family and party interests to determine policies in the interest of the country and implement these.

In his unfinished memoirs, Bangabandhu said about himself that his loyalty to the party where his loyalty to the country began. How far is this being followed by those who claim to be his followers? It is painful to see a profusion of news reports every day about persons of the ruling party resorting to all sorts of crime and corruption, land grabbing, encroachment of rivers, hills and forests, extortion, violence against women, communal attacks and more.

It is scary, because they remain above the law. These incidents remain restricted to reports and arrests. There are very few instances where the victims receive justice. So much encroachment and occupation takes place with government patronage. Then again, the government itself is in a quandary over these matters. The policymakers seem least bothered about the people’s mandate concerning national resources. That is why one project after the other, which go against public interest, are so easily given approval.

It was for such reasons that Bangabandhu was so infuriated with the Pakistani rulers. In his unfinished memoirs he wrote that national resources belonged to a particular group, as if the people were no one.

Are the people actually no one to those in power, no matter from which party they may be? There is endless uncertainty about whether the government is bothered about any role of the people. This is evident in the various legal conditions, often unacceptable by the constitution, that are enforced from time to time, restricting the people’s right to speak and to build organisations.