These steps in whose interests?

There are three things I want to say. One, in the budget speech there is some sort of an acknowledgement of the ensuing crisis in economy; two, there is an absence of coordinated mid-term steps to face these crises; three, there is no coherent changes between the budget and the income and expenditure structure. Whatever little there is in the income structure , is non-existent in the expenditure structure.

Tax has been imposed on the sectors that were earlier either outside of the tax net or were exempted. In some cases, attempts have been taken to adjust the tax rate. Overall, the government is trying for structural reforms. There is an attempt to bring consistency in tax rate at the level of production and business.