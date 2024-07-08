Transformative power of climate-resilient houses

Prova Mridha is from Joy Kha village, Sonailtala union, Mongla, Bagerhat. Her story is a poignant reminder of the vulnerability faced by millions living in coastal Bangladesh. Cyclone Sidr in 2007 left her family and many others scrambling for safety in overcrowded shelters, only to return to devastated homes. The cycle of destruction and rebuilding has been a recurring theme for coastal residents, exacerbated by rising sea levels and increasingly severe weather events.

Prova's experience illustrates the broader reality: traditional homes, often constructed with limited resources, cannot withstand the escalating climatic threats. Frequent and intense rainfall, coupled with storm surges, not only damages these structures but also contaminates water sources, posing further risks to health and livelihoods. The pressing need for durable, sustainable housing solutions is clear.

When Cyclone Remal struck Bangladesh, 23-year-old Shwati Baroi from Mongla upazila of Bagerhat was visiting her mother’s house, bringing along her newborn baby from her in-laws' residence in Narail. While the cyclone was wreaking havoc, Shwati, her baby, and her mother took shelter in the nearby climate-resilient house-cum-mini cyclone shelter in Joy Kha village, Sonailtala union, Mongla. They remained safely in that mini cyclone shelter throughout the entire period. Several other families, also caught in the cyclone's rampage, stayed with them.