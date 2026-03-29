Why the Muslim world is not united behind Iran: Beyond religion in international politics

To begin with, ideology, including religion, does matter in shaping state behaviour. Iran is not a conventional nation-state in purely secular terms. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, it has projected itself as a revolutionary Islamic republic with a mission that extends beyond its borders. Its leaders have consistently framed foreign policy through an ideological lens, emphasising resistance to external domination, opposition to Israel, and solidarity with what it defines as oppressed populations. This ideological orientation has had tangible consequences.

Iran has cultivated relationships with non-state actors and political movements across the Middle East, positioning itself as a champion of resistance. It has also used religious symbolism and rhetoric to strengthen its legitimacy both domestically and internationally. In this sense, ideology informs Iran’s worldview and shapes its strategic choices.

However, ideology alone cannot explain patterns of alliance and conflict. The modern international system is fundamentally organised around sovereign states, each pursuing its own survival and advantage. Even when states share cultural or religious ties, they do not necessarily share interests. One of the most significant dividing lines is the historical and political split between Sunni and Shia Islam. Iran, as the largest Shia-majority country, occupies a distinct position within the broader Muslim world.

Most other Muslim-majority states are predominantly Sunni, and over time, sectarian identity has become intertwined with geopolitical competition. While theological differences alone do not cause conflict, they often reinforce existing rivalries and shape perceptions of threat. For many Sunni-led governments, Iran’s regional ambitions are viewed with suspicion, not solidarity.