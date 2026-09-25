Opinion
Role of brand communication in banking industry: Challenges and prospects
A commercial bank does not sell something a customer can see, touch or take home. It sells a promise—the promise that money will be safe, transactions will be secured and services will be delivered with care. When a customer deposits savings, takes a loan or sends money, it is more than a financial transaction. It is an act of trust.
Banking is therefore, at its heart, a business of trust. In today's competitive and increasingly digital financial world, that trust is closely connected with how a bank communicates, behaves and serves its customers.
This is particularly important for Bangladesh's banking industry. Bangladesh Bank data indicate that bank deposits reached approximately Tk 20.94 trillion in July 2026, while bank credit/investment stood at around Tk 25.81 trillion. Behind these figures are millions of customers, businesses and institutions whose economic activities depend on banks. Yet the sector also faces serious challenges. Bangladesh Bank's Financial Stability Report 2025 reported gross non-performing loans of Tk 5.57 trillion at the end of December 2025, with the gross NPL ratio reaching 30.60 per cent.
Against this backdrop, brand communication is no longer simply about advertising the products and services of the banks. It is an important tool for building confidence, explaining services, managing expectations and protecting reputation.
The traditional image of bank branding is familiar: newspaper advertisements, television commercials, billboards and campaigns for deposits, loans or cards. These remain relevant, but customers now experience banks through many more channels. They may see a Facebook post, use a mobile app, receive an SMS, withdraw money from an ATM, contact a call centre or read a news report—all without visiting a branch.
This has changed the meaning of a banking brand. A brand is no longer merely a logo, colour or slogan; it is the sum of customers' experiences with the institution. The ease of opening an account, speed of complaint resolution, reliability of digital services, clarity of communication and behaviour of frontline employees all shape perception. Every customer touchpoint is now a brand touchpoint.
Furthermore, Bangladesh's rapid digital transformation has accelerated this trend. Internet banking, mobile financial services, cards, QR payments and agent banking have expanded access, while payment systems such as BEFTN, NPSB, TakaPay and Bangla QR have strengthened the digital ecosystem. The smartphone has, in effect, become a branch in the customer's pocket.
But digitalisation has also multiplied reputational risks. A complaint that once remained inside a branch can become a social-media post within seconds. A screenshot can travel widely, while an unverified rumour can reach thousands before a bank completes its investigation.
Social-media management can therefore no longer mean simply posting promotional content. Banks must listen as carefully as they communicate, respond to genuine complaints, correct misinformation responsibly and provide accurate information quickly. When concerns arise about asset quality, governance or financial stability, communication itself becomes part of the institutional response. Silence may create uncertainty, while contradictory or exaggerated statements can damage credibility. Responsible communication must be factual, timely and consistent.
Bangladesh's banking sector currently includes 43 private commercial banks, of which 33 are conventional and 10 are fully Shariah-based Islamic banks, alongside state-owned, specialised and foreign banks. Many offer similar deposits, financing, cards, remittance and digital services. Products can be copied, campaigns matched and technology replicated. A strong reputation, however, is much harder to copy.
This is why marketing needs to evolve. It should begin not with how to advertise a product, but with understanding the customer: What problem does the customer have? What solution does the bank offer? Why should the customer trust it?
A young professional may need salary services, digital payments, cards, savings facilities and eventually housing or investment finance. An SME entrepreneur may require financing, transaction banking, digital collections, trade services and financial guidance. Understanding these broader needs enables a bank to build relationships rather than simply sell products.
Customer experience is therefore inseparable from brand communication. A bank may describe itself as customer-centric, digital or fast, but customers judge those claims against reality. If an advertisement promises convenience while a customer repeatedly visits a branch to resolve a simple issue, the brand promise loses credibility.
Communication creates the promise. Service creates the experience. Experience creates the reputation.
This principle is especially important in Islamic banking. Customers may expect not only financial services but also Shariah compliance, ethical conduct and fairness. Terms such as Mudaraba, Musharaka, Murabaha, Ijarah and Al-Wadiah carry substantive meaning and should not be used merely as marketing language. The credibility of an Islamic banking brand depends on alignment among communication, products, governance, Shariah oversight and actual practices. Shariah governance is therefore an important foundation of trust.
Employees are equally important brand representatives. Customers may see hundreds of advertisements but remember a single conversation with a branch employee for years. Employees explain products, handle complaints and represent the institution every day. Internal communication must therefore ensure that employees understand the bank's purpose, products, values and service standards. A well-informed employee can strengthen a campaign; a poorly informed one can undermine it.
The future of banking marketing will also be increasingly data-driven. Reach and impressions remain useful, but banks should measure outcomes: Did customers open accounts? Did deposits increase? Did digital adoption improve? Did complaints decline? This represents a shift from measuring activity to measuring outcomes.
Artificial intelligence and analytics can help banks understand customer needs, personalise communication and identify service problems. Yet banking data are highly sensitive. Personalisation must not become intrusion, and technology cannot replace accountability.
Financial literacy offers another opportunity. Customers need practical guidance on saving, responsible borrowing, digital fraud prevention, household finance and SME cash-flow management. When banks provide such knowledge, they do more than promote products—they build confidence and stronger relationships.
Corporate social responsibility can reinforce this role through financial literacy, SME development, women's entrepreneurship, youth employment, sustainable finance and financial inclusion. When such initiatives are meaningful and measurable, CSR becomes part of the bank's identity rather than merely another publicity exercise.
Ultimately, the future requires an integrated approach. Public relations, marketing, digital communication, customer experience and internal communication may remain separate functions, but customers see only one institution. A bank cannot have one personality in its advertisements, another at its service points and a third on social media.
For Bangladesh's banking industry, the challenge is to move from slogans to evidence, from publicity to transparency and from short-term visibility to long-term reputation. Digital channels can bring banks closer to customers, data can make communication more relevant, financial education can deepen relationships and meaningful social initiatives can strengthen public confidence.
But no technology or campaign can substitute for integrity. A bank can buy visibility, but it cannot indefinitely buy trust. Trust is earned when the advertisement matches the service, the product matches the promise, employees reflect the brand values and public statements are supported by actions.
The most important transformation in banking marketing, therefore, is not technological but philosophical. The traditional question is: How can we persuade customers to choose our bank? The more important question is: How can we become a bank that customers have genuine reasons to trust?
In an increasingly competitive industry, a powerful banking brand is built not merely by communicating loudly, but by communicating clearly, serving consistently and remaining credible when circumstances become difficult. Ultimately, the most powerful banking advertisement is neither a billboard nor a television commercial. It is the quiet confidence with which one customer tells another: “I trust my bank.” In an industry built on confidence, that may be the most valuable brand message of all.
Khairul Hasan is an Assistant Vice President at the Brand Communication Division of Sammilito Islami Bank PLC and can be reached at [email protected].