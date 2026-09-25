Role of brand communication in banking industry: Challenges and prospects

A commercial bank does not sell something a customer can see, touch or take home. It sells a promise—the promise that money will be safe, transactions will be secured and services will be delivered with care. When a customer deposits savings, takes a loan or sends money, it is more than a financial transaction. It is an act of trust.

Banking is therefore, at its heart, a business of trust. In today's competitive and increasingly digital financial world, that trust is closely connected with how a bank communicates, behaves and serves its customers.

This is particularly important for Bangladesh's banking industry. Bangladesh Bank data indicate that bank deposits reached approximately Tk 20.94 trillion in July 2026, while bank credit/investment stood at around Tk 25.81 trillion. Behind these figures are millions of customers, businesses and institutions whose economic activities depend on banks. Yet the sector also faces serious challenges. Bangladesh Bank's Financial Stability Report 2025 reported gross non-performing loans of Tk 5.57 trillion at the end of December 2025, with the gross NPL ratio reaching 30.60 per cent.