Rethinking waterlogging and flooding: Why understanding matters

If we only focus on governance and infrastructure failures, we can obscure a larger reality. In a highly climate vulnerable country like ours, even well-designed urban systems can be overwhelmed by unprecedented volumes of rainfall and other climate-related shocks. We should see flooding not only an infrastructure challenge that can always be solved by engineering but also as a rapidly changing climate challenge.

We have undoubtedly made remarkable technological, infrastructural and economic progress but it has not given us any control over natural systems. We do not control rain, wind, or sea, rather we are contributing to global warming which has a direct and indirect link to every climate event. The assumption that every challenge can be permanently solved through human engineering or planning has created a false sense of stability for us. In a world where environmental, social, and technological conditions are constantly changing, infrastructure, policies, and even long-term plans can become outdated more quickly than expected.

Recently World Meteorological Organization warned that world's water cycle becoming more unpredictable and with an unprecedented El Nino, it is expected to exacerbate the long-term trend. Scientists have also been saying the same that historical weather data is becoming unreliable to predict weather events in future.

This is why climate education and awareness are not optional; it is an essential investment in our collective future. Climate education is not merely about acquiring knowledge, it is about preparing individuals, communities, and institutions to adapt to a world where environmental change is constant and uncertainty is increasing. Therefore, adaptation should not be viewed as a sign of weakness or failure. Rather, it is a practical and forward-looking strategy for navigating an uncertain future.

The goal is not to create systems that never fail, but to build societies that can learn, evolve, and respond effectively when conditions change.

* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a development worker and climate enthusiast.