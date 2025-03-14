The journey of Virtual Reality: Unveiling its past, present and future

We all remember the dark days of COVID-19—when borders closed, streets emptied, and isolation became the new reality. In that silence, VR emerged as a bridge, connecting distant hearts across continents and quarantine walls.

Loneliness found a digital refuge, where handshakes turned into avatars and hugs became immersive experiences. More than just technology, VR became a lifeline, proving that even in solitude, human connection could thrive. It wasn’t just about escaping reality—it was about redefining it.

Thereafter, virtual Reality (VR) is flipping the script on human interaction, smashing boundaries to create mind-blowing, multisensory experiences. From revolutionising healthcare and education to preserving culture and boosting mental well-being, VR is transforming how we learn, heal, and connect. Think training, therapy, and storytelling—supercharged with precision and limitless potential.

With AI smarts and haptic wizardry pushing the envelope, VR and smart glasses aren’t just for play—they’re redefining industries. The future? Not just escaping reality but remixing it, seamlessly merging the digital and real in ways we never imagined.

On top of it all, this tech revolution is gaining unstoppable momentum, with industry investments skyrocketing past £100 billion. This surge reflects a bold vision to reshape digital interaction, connectivity, and innovation across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, and business.