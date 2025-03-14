Opinion
The journey of Virtual Reality: Unveiling its past, present and future
We all remember the dark days of COVID-19—when borders closed, streets emptied, and isolation became the new reality. In that silence, VR emerged as a bridge, connecting distant hearts across continents and quarantine walls.
Loneliness found a digital refuge, where handshakes turned into avatars and hugs became immersive experiences. More than just technology, VR became a lifeline, proving that even in solitude, human connection could thrive. It wasn’t just about escaping reality—it was about redefining it.
Thereafter, virtual Reality (VR) is flipping the script on human interaction, smashing boundaries to create mind-blowing, multisensory experiences. From revolutionising healthcare and education to preserving culture and boosting mental well-being, VR is transforming how we learn, heal, and connect. Think training, therapy, and storytelling—supercharged with precision and limitless potential.
With AI smarts and haptic wizardry pushing the envelope, VR and smart glasses aren’t just for play—they’re redefining industries. The future? Not just escaping reality but remixing it, seamlessly merging the digital and real in ways we never imagined.
On top of it all, this tech revolution is gaining unstoppable momentum, with industry investments skyrocketing past £100 billion. This surge reflects a bold vision to reshape digital interaction, connectivity, and innovation across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, and business.
As VR and augmented reality (AR) evolve beyond gaming, the focus is on sleeker hardware, AI-driven intelligence, and real-world impact. Industry leaders and researchers are racing to refine these technologies, making them more accessible, immersive, and essential in everyday life. This isn’t just the future unfolding—it’s a digital revolution, and we’re all about to step inside.
Expanding VR innovation beyond entertainment
The VR industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with global market value projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent. While VR headsets initially gained popularity in the gaming industry, their application now extends to professional training, healthcare, and interactive education.
Advancements in hardware, such as lighter, high-performance headsets with increased resolution and haptic feedback, have enabled professionals to leverage VR for tasks requiring precision and efficiency. For example, in the medical field, VR-based training modules have been shown to reduce surgical errors by up to 40 per cent, while VR therapy for mental health patients has demonstrated a 60 per cent improvement in treatment outcomes.
However, despite these advancements, commercial viability remains a challenge. Meta’s Reality Labs division, for instance, reported an operating loss of USD 4.97 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, with USD 1.1 billion in sales. Since 2020, Reality Labs has accumulated losses exceeding USD 60 billion, indicating the difficulty of achieving profitability in the sector.
Smart glasses and their expanding role in daily life
Smart glasses technology is gradually becoming an integral part of the digital ecosystem. These wearable devices are being developed with AI-driven features that enhance real-world interactions. Unlike previous attempts to introduce AR glasses, recent iterations are integrating more seamlessly into everyday life, offering capabilities such as real-time language translation, advanced navigation, and hands-free digital assistance.
Meta has reported moderate success with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica SA, selling approximately one million units in 2024. However, the company’s Quest VR headsets continue to struggle with mainstream adoption, with around 30 million units sold so far. CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains focused on pushing the boundaries of AR, recently unveiling the Orion prototype, a sophisticated AR glasses model designed to blend virtual content with real-world experiences.
In healthcare, smart glasses equipped with AI-powered diagnostics can assist doctors in real-time, streamlining patient care and improving accuracy. For instance, emergency medical teams can use AR overlays to access patient histories and receive remote guidance during critical procedures. Similarly, smart glasses are being used in care homes to monitor the health of elderly residents, reducing hospital visits by up to 30 per cent and enhancing overall well-being.
Transforming agriculture with AR and AI
Agriculture is another sector undergoing transformation through immersive technology. Bangladesh, as an agricultural land, can fully capitalise on its potential. For example, AR-assisted smart glasses allow farmers to analyse soil conditions, detect crop diseases in real time, and receive AI-generated recommendations for improving yield efficiency.
Studies indicate that implementing AR-driven analytics can boost crop productivity by 25 per cent while reducing pesticide usage by 15 per cent, promoting sustainable farming practices.
In addition to improving efficiency, VR is being used to train agricultural workers through interactive simulations, allowing them to develop expertise in precision farming techniques without the need for extensive fieldwork. This digital transformation is helping address labor shortages and improving knowledge transfer in the agricultural sector.
Challenges and ethical considerations
Despite the rapid progress in VR and AR technologies, challenges remain. Concerns over privacy, data security, and ethical considerations surrounding AI-driven wearables are still being debated. As smart glasses become more integrated into daily activities, there is a need for stringent regulations to protect users from data exploitation and ensure transparency in AI applications.
Additionally, the adoption of these technologies is influenced by cost barriers and infrastructure limitations. While investments in 5G networks and cloud computing are helping to support the expansion of immersive technologies, affordability remains a key factor in widespread adoption.
Meta, for example, is set to increase its investment in Reality Labs by an additional USD 20 billion in 2025, bringing its total capital expenditures to between USD 60 billion and USD 65 billion, primarily focusing on generative AI and core business expansion.
A broader economic and social impact
The adoption of VR and AR technologies is expected to create thousands of jobs, spanning hardware manufacturing, software development, AI research, and immersive content creation. The shift towards virtual workspaces and remote collaboration is also reshaping business models, with digital storefronts, interactive advertising, and virtual meetings becoming more prevalent.
Beyond business, the social impact of VR and smart glasses is profound. These technologies are bridging the digital divide by offering access to education, medical care, and professional training in remote areas. Virtual classrooms and AR-assisted learning tools are transforming traditional education, enabling students to engage with complex subjects through immersive experiences.
For example, in 2023, I investigated an Innovate UK project, Immersive Journey to the Root, a mental health and wellbeing app for the BAME community. It offers an immersive experience with advanced sound technology and interactive features, enabling British Bangladeshi youth to virtually explore their ancestral city and strengthen their identity.
However, balancing technology integration with human interaction remains a crucial consideration. While VR fosters new modes of communication, over-reliance on virtual spaces could lead to unintended social isolation. Experts emphasise the importance of developing ethical frameworks to ensure that technology enhances, rather than diminishes, human connections.
Looking ahead
The investment in immersive technology underscores a collective commitment to shaping a future where VR and AR seamlessly integrate with daily life. As advancements in AI, 5G connectivity, and computational power continue, the potential applications of these technologies are expanding across industries.
Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about the long-term potential of immersive technology investments. Meta, for instance, has received a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 42 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell recommendation. The average price target of USD 753 implies a 9.3 per cent upside potential, reinforcing confidence in the sector's continued growth.
While the path forward presents challenges, the benefits of enhanced digital interactions, improved healthcare, and sustainable innovations in agriculture make immersive technology a key driver of global progress. The next few years will be pivotal in defining the role of VR and AR in society, with continued efforts focused on making these technologies more intuitive, ethical, and accessible to all.
*Dr Ashim Chakraborty’ is a Data Scientist and Senior Lecturer in AI and Computing, Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, UK