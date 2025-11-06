When language becomes a barrier to equality

Since childhood, I have faced bias due to my hill-tribe accent. Once, during a recitation competition at school, the judges repeatedly asked me to pronounce the word Taka (money). Each time, I said taka, unable to articulate it the way they wanted.

Later, after enrolling at university, a teacher once asked me which college I attended. I replied twice, “Chattogram Government Women’s College,” but both times the teacher heard “Chauddagram Government College.”

Growing up in the hills of Khagrachhari, my accent naturally bears the mark of that region. Still, I try hard to speak Bangla “properly.” Yet mistakes slip out unconsciously. I often struggle with certain consonants—like T, Th, t, and sh, ṣ, Sh. My mother’s tongue differs slightly from Bangla, and this linguistic gap shows in my speech. Because of that, native Bangla speakers tend to judge me in two ways.

The first group finds my speech “cute,” like a foreigner’s halting attempt at Bangla. The second mocks and ridicules my pronunciation.

I was born in Khagrachhari, into the Chakma community. My ethnic features are Mongoloid—something I had no hand in. Yet when I came down from the hills to the plains, these very traits became barriers. Despite being a citizen of Bangladesh, my friends, relatives, and I have often been mocked as “Chinese,” “Chingchong,” “Myanmar people,” or “dependent tribes.”

Whenever someone from the hills comes to Dhaka for the first time, or whenever an incident occurs in the hill districts, such ridicule intensifies. As a result, most minority ethnic groups tend to confine themselves to small social circles, even in big cities. They are forced to suppress their limitless potential as human beings.