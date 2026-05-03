The comfort of AI, the absence of us

We have so many thoughts about our day-to-day life. Even the slightest misunderstanding or something that has bothered us, we have a lot of questions regarding the incidents. ‘Why?’ or ‘Did I do something, or is it something else?’ etc.

Heart may be in a dilemma, but the brain keeps thinking, why not ask someone about it to get a clear picture, or to get support. However, we usually would not like to bother someone else with a silly matter. Because the brain keeps thinking, ‘Why would I want to be known as a silly person? They might think I am a bit too emotional. Better, share my thoughts with AI?’

Thinking like this is not completely harmful. Because AI helps in taking a clear picture of what we are bothered by, giving us suggestions based on it, trying to say what specific things might help to resolve something, etc. But if we think in a different pattern, it might be shocking.

Let us hypothetically think of someone who just had a worst misunderstanding with their closest person. And usually, she would share thoughts with someone who would listen, and suggest something to her, console her. But in terms of this matter, she is not comfortable enough to share with someone else and does not want to create any drama or anything.