Opinion
The comfort of AI, the absence of us
We have so many thoughts about our day-to-day life. Even the slightest misunderstanding or something that has bothered us, we have a lot of questions regarding the incidents. ‘Why?’ or ‘Did I do something, or is it something else?’ etc.
Heart may be in a dilemma, but the brain keeps thinking, why not ask someone about it to get a clear picture, or to get support. However, we usually would not like to bother someone else with a silly matter. Because the brain keeps thinking, ‘Why would I want to be known as a silly person? They might think I am a bit too emotional. Better, share my thoughts with AI?’
Thinking like this is not completely harmful. Because AI helps in taking a clear picture of what we are bothered by, giving us suggestions based on it, trying to say what specific things might help to resolve something, etc. But if we think in a different pattern, it might be shocking.
Let us hypothetically think of someone who just had a worst misunderstanding with their closest person. And usually, she would share thoughts with someone who would listen, and suggest something to her, console her. But in terms of this matter, she is not comfortable enough to share with someone else and does not want to create any drama or anything.
She keeps thinking about it a lot and wants to get things out of her head. Got the idea to slightly share it with AI. AI did its job, got her a clear picture of the incident, said what she could do afterwards, and said a few sentences to console her as well. But this is not the end. This becomes a pattern; anything that happens in her life that makes her emotionally bad, she goes back to AI. Day after day, she seeks this dependency through AI, not from any human being, activities, pets, or anything that has helped her before.
AI is here for our help, but excessively depending on and misusing it for our education or work-related matters is a concern. Being emotionally dependent on it is much more dangerous if we deeply think about it
From a quiet observation and listening to others' experiences, it has been noticed that when no one is available or does not feel anyone would understand, people are venting to AI. Happening because they are feeling AI as a safe place, a great listener, and advisor. Keep going back to it to get comfort, validation, or even for decision-making. Asked why they feel like AI should be taking this place, answers included, how people are being judged or unheard in real life? Also, AI is always available, not judgmental, and very patient. Because of the digital lifestyle, being socially isolated and causing emotional fatigue, this is occurring as well.
We have long seen films and series imagine a future where humans grow emotionally attached to machines. Episodes of Black Mirror once felt unsettling for how they portrayed people withdrawing from real-life connections in favour of artificial ones. But now, seeing the pattern within us, we are asking ourselves questions, such as, is this just an encouraged understanding or a real connection? Also, the thought of whether we are trying to avoid difficult relationships with humans. Or what if this constant emotional dependency on AI makes our emotional resilience weaker?
These are crucial to think about. Yes, AI is here for our help, but excessively depending on and misusing it for our education or work-related matters is a concern. Being emotionally dependent on it is much more dangerous if we deeply think about it. Not ignoring the fact that AI can help people for some time when they are feeling alone in this busy world, accessible and helpful when no one is there. But the pattern of constantly happening is like, maybe AI is quietly limiting us.
So, if we begin to rely on AI to hold our emotions, what will happen to the difficult, messy, but deeply humans act towards each other? Maybe this is what we need to think about now.
#Tasmia Sristi is a student of Masters in Communication, ULAB
* The views expressed here are the author's own.