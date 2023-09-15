Leaders meet if Haas calls, why not on their own accord?

In the meantime, BNP maintains that the US had come up with this visa policy due to the farcical elections of 2014 and 2018 which snatched away people’s voting rights. BNP’s movement aims at free and fair elections and so this visa policy certainly does not target them.

In the backdrop of these contentions, US ambassador Peter Haas invited leaders of Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party to his residence in May. He held a meeting that lasted almost two hours with these leaders. Joining the meeting on behalf of Awami League were the party’s information and research secretary Selim Mahmud and central leader Md A Arafat. The leaders from BNP joining the meeting were the party’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and member of the international affairs committee Shama Obaid. Representing Jatiya Party were the party’s secretary general Mujibul Haque and presidium member Maj. Rana Mohammad Sohel (retd).

At the end of the meeting, the US embassy in Dhaka posted Peter Haas’ message on their Facebook page. He said that they supported free and fair elections and that the new policy for visa restrictions applied to anyone who weakened the democratic process.

This means that the US is not only concerned about the election, but is keeping a sharp watch on the democratic process too. Their visa policy was imposed in certain countries of Africa and in Cambodia too, but only after the elections. In Bangladesh, this announcement came a few months prior to the election.

I do not recall Awami League and BNP leaders meeting together on any occasion outside of this meeting with the US ambassador. Then on Wednesday, two influential leaders of Awami League and BNP, Kazi Zafrullah and Selima Rahman respectively, were both seen at the ‘Youth Talk: Citizen Expectations’ conference. The key speaker at the conference was the US ambassador Peter Haas. The Prothom Alo picture of the event shows Peter Haas sitting in the middle, flanked by Awami League’s Kazi Zafrullah and BNP’s Selima Rahman. Also present was Jatiya Party’s presidium member Fakhrul Imam.