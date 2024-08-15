Unearthing partition in Bangladesh: A forgotten history of the Indian subcontinent

Three weeks before protests against the quota system began, I travelled across the capital in search of histories of the Partition of the Indian Subcontinent in 1947, which undeniably laid the foundation for the events leading up to the Liberation War in 1971. Buried deep within memories of its victims and survivors, this history is largely absent from public memory of the city, and in extension, of the country.

The Partition of India in 1947, resulted in the formation of two new countries, namely, India and the two wings of Pakistan, separated from one another by approximately 2,204 km. While both Bengal and Punjab were divided into East and West Pakistan, on one hand, and India on the other, it is the Punjabi narrative which gains traction due to the violent nature of events, accompanied by mass migration, within the span of a single year.

Unlike Punjab, the immediate effects of the Second Partition of Bengal could not be contained within 1947. The slow, continuous migration of minorities would expedite every time a new set of riots would take place on either side of the porous Bengal border, adding onto the refugee crisis which began in 1947.