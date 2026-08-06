What is the way to fulfilling July's unfinished agenda?

In the history of Bangladesh, certain moments are not just the names of political events; they turn the trajectory of the nation's future course. July 2024 was such a turning point. The students' movement demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs quickly escalated into a nationwide uprising and ultimately culminated in the fall of the government. However, the most important question in historical terms lies elsewhere—why did a movement that began over the recruitment system in government jobs eventually turn into a demand for fundamental changes in the state apparatus?

To find the answer, one must look beyond just the quota reform issue; the quota was an immediate stimulus, while the real cause was the long-standing political, economic, and institutional dissatisfaction that had accumulated over time.

By mid-2024, both the country's economy and politics were under pressure. Inflation had been in double digits for a long time. Stagnant investment, slow job creation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, weaknesses in the banking sector, and the deterioration of public services were increasing public concern. Particularly, a large section of the youth felt increasingly disconnected from both employment opportunities and the state decision-making process. As a result, the movement that began over quotas gradually turned into a broader question about justice, accountability, and legitimacy in state governance.