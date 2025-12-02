Khaleda Zia's health, Tarique's return, and the ensuing debate

Yet even in such a political climate, every political party has shown unambiguous respect toward Begum Khaleda Zia. For someone to attain such a position of national guardianship while still being the head of a political party is an extraordinary phenomenon in a country like Bangladesh. And it is only befitting that this has happened.

The party led by Begum Khaleda Zia fought for years against the autocracy established by Sheikh Hasina. Khaleda Zia herself paid the price for that struggle, just as countless leaders and activists of her party did. Even in extremely poor physical condition, she was kept in jail for a long time, unjustly. There are allegations that the deterioration of the illness that now threatens her life was driven by conspiracies of the Hasina government.

Yet, had she agreed to certain compromises with the government, she could have gone abroad long ago, received proper treatment, and spent the rest of her life peacefully with her only surviving child. But she refused that path and has paid a terrible personal price. Her uncompromising stance now occupies an important place in Bangladesh’s political history.