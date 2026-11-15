Bangladesh Bank’s initiatives: Financial inclusion and opportunities for the marginalised

Financially disadvantaged students up to 25 years of age with Student Banking accounts can obtain financing for vocational, technical and IT training, higher education, including MBBS, BDS and engineering studies, and essential educational materials. A guardian's repayment guarantee is required.

For group financing, two to five individuals must form a group. Each member can receive up to Tk 800,000, subject to a combined ceiling of Tk 4 million. All members are jointly and individually liable for repayment.

Applicants must maintain a bank account, which can be opened with Tk 10, Tk 50 or Tk 100. Banks may require reasonable collateral for loans exceeding Tk 500,000 and may use Bangladesh Bank's Credit Guarantee Scheme for loans of Tk 25,000 or more. No CIB report fee can be charged for loans or investments up to Tk 300,000.

Financing can be distributed through branches, sub-branches, agent banking, mobile financial services and digital platforms, with regular monitoring of utilisation and recovery.