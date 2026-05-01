Revolution in the railway, if...

At that time, India was the largest and most valuable colony of the British, a proverbial "milch cow". Formal railway travel there began on 16 April 1853. The first passenger train in India ran 34 kilometers from Bori Bunder in Bombay (now Mumbai) to Thane.

In what is now Bangladesh, the first railway line was introduced by the Eastern Bengal Railway Company. On 15 November 1862, a 53-kilometer line was opened from Darshana (Chuadanga) to Jagati (Kushtia). Gradually, the railway network expanded to other parts of the country.

There was a time when railway engines ran on steam produced by burning coal, huffing and puffing down the track. Those engines are no longer in use. Diesel has replaced coal.

Sometimes getting on or off train carriages can be a hazard. Many people slip and fall under the wheels, leading to serious injury or even death.

In our country, railway station platforms were not passenger-friendly. One had to climb steep metal steps holding onto the carriage handle.

Recently, there has been some change. Platforms have been raised, so now one can simply enter the carriage straight through the door, even with a wheelchair. Still, many stations remain unchanged. Even in the capital’s Kamalapur, a new platform has been built for the railway line heading toward the Padma Bridge. I fail to understand why this platform was not elevated.