New US visa policy: Shame on the politicians!

For the last few days, leaders of different level in Awami League and BNP have been delivering statements as if the US visa restrictions have gone in their favour. But if we take the last two elections of 2014 and 2018 into consideration, even the ruling Awami League has admitted that those elections were not good and they want to hold a better election this time.

The party being at the helm, has a responsibility to hold an inclusive election. The main opposition BNP also has a responsibility. Ignoring their responsibilities, they are blaming each other. It does not seem that the politicians are particularly ashamed about the issuance of the new US visa restrictions. The political parties in power in our country carry out excesses against their opponents in such a way, that they find no way to leave power for fear of repercussions.

After the fall of Ershad, all politicians and the general people expected democracy would thrive in future. Bangladesh will not be derailed from the path of democracy. But no matter what, our politicians never failed to destroy the democratic environment, putting the country into deep crisis. The crisis emerged in 1996, 2006 and now. For what purpose did the US issued the visa restrictions? We don't know whether there are geopolitical interests behind this or not, but it is true that a fair and inclusive election is necessary.

We must keep in mind that there is right or wrong. If any powerful country imposes something unfairly, we must speak up against it. After all, all of our political parties should act responsibly to ensure voting rights of all people, no matter who goes to power. Sooner our politicians understand, the better for the country and the people.