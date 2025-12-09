This time women will decide the election outcome

The July mass uprising demonstrated that women’s role is not limited to participation alone; they are also agents of decision-making. Their courageous roles deserve far greater visibility.

Election-centred politics in Bangladesh is typically defined by muscle power, money, and dynastic inheritance. Women candidates can play a crucial role in breaking through these entrenched patterns. This required genuine political will to bring forth women’s leadership; yet this is precisely where we have been most disappointed.

Political parties constantly speak of a “new settlement”, but nothing about their actions reflects anything truly new.