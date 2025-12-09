Opinion
This time women will decide the election outcome
Political parties constantly speak of a “new settlement”, but nothing about their actions reflects anything truly new.
The July mass uprising demonstrated that women’s role is not limited to participation alone; they are also agents of decision-making. Their courageous roles deserve far greater visibility.
Election-centred politics in Bangladesh is typically defined by muscle power, money, and dynastic inheritance. Women candidates can play a crucial role in breaking through these entrenched patterns. This required genuine political will to bring forth women’s leadership; yet this is precisely where we have been most disappointed.
Women are the “silent” majority of voters. In this election, their votes will be decisive. I believe middle-class, educated women in particular will judge parties and candidates by their actions before casting their ballots.
The government’s failure over the past 15 months to ensure women’s safety will, in my view, also affect the election. Still, if a secure voting environment is not guaranteed, women may hesitate to go to the polls.
On the other hand, if they fear facing even greater forms of repression for not voting, they may decide to cast their ballots nonetheless. Conversely, groups that believe women’s votes will go against them may try to confine women to their homes.
We have already seen such attempts over the past 15–16 months; restrictions on women’s mobility, harassment, and moral policing, all of which indicate efforts to prevent women from stepping out to vote.
My expectation is that voters will choose the party that stands with women and prioritises their rights, moving beyond muscle power and displays of wealth. And my call to the government is this: create an environment in which every voter, especially the women, can cast their ballot freely and without fear.
*Samina Luthfa, professor, Department of Sociology, University of Dhaka