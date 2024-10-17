Banks going digital: Time to focus on cyber safety

This means that the banks must continue and strengthen the testing and the reinforcement of IT structure. Their networks, both software and hardware must all be replaced with the latest and best secure models. Continued: Cybersecurity audits can be used to identify weaknesses in the system so that they can be closed. Performing simulations of response measures to cyber threats also has its merit.

Staff ought to apply cyber hygiene, just as patients do. This includes avoiding clicking links from emails or other contacts, avoiding easily readable passwords, and planning to log off of the system. Background checks during the employment process help to prevent insider threats.

It also helps to keep registered activity up to date and spot potential problems earlier. Banks can use AI tools to detect abnormalities and stop attacks. It was also established that cyber insurance can act as an insurance cover for any financial impacts of the attacks.