Competitiveness in the trap of protectionism

There is a fundamental contradiction in Bangladesh's trade policy. For decades, we have been talking about export diversification, attracting foreign investment, and gaining better access to international markets. Yet, a significant part of the trade system is still structured in such a way that it is more profitable for many companies to do business in the protected domestic market than to compete in international markets.

The issue has become more pronounced due to Bangladesh's graduation from the list of least developed countries. Bangladesh is still set for graduation on 24 November 2026, although the government has applied for an extension and the relevant UN process is ongoing. Under the European Union's new GSP framework, Bangladesh's ‘Everything but Arms’ (EBA) benefits are expected to be maintained for another three years after graduation, i. e. , until at least the end of 2029. This will provide some time, but it will not eliminate the core weaknesses of the trade system. The real test is whether Bangladesh can develop a sufficient number of competitive enterprises beyond ready-made garments before preferential market access narrows and international competition becomes tougher.

A major explanation for why change is occurring so slowly here can be found in the tariff structure. Over time, Bangladesh has reduced conventional import tariffs, but various taxes and supplementary duties imposed outside these tariffs still provide high levels of protection to many sectors. This has created a type of incentive against exports.