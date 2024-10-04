What the government must do to move forward

It has been two months since this government took office, and now the cry 'things were better before' has begun. Why wouldn't this be? It is not possible to run the country with the previous 'mafia' administration that was left behind.

Our interim government is probably trying to improve the system from within, but has anyone ever really succeeded here purely out of goodwill?

From my experience of working with various government departments, I can say that the first problem of this government is a significant generation gap among the advisers.

There are many advisers over 60 years old, as well as some under 25. However, the actual workforce consists of people aged 35 to 50, who connect experience with youth. Various studies suggest that this is the most productive period of life. Except for the chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), no one of this age group has been appointed in any department. As a result, the vast experience of advisers is not being effectively utilized.

This government is a technocratic one. Theoretically, its real strength lies in appointing the right people in the right positions. Yet, there are no engineers in this government. From my experience with mega projects, I know how government engineers often evade responsibilities. No one else can find out this issue.