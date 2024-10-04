Opinion
What the government must do to move forward
It has been two months since this government took office, and now the cry 'things were better before' has begun. Why wouldn't this be? It is not possible to run the country with the previous 'mafia' administration that was left behind.
Our interim government is probably trying to improve the system from within, but has anyone ever really succeeded here purely out of goodwill?
From my experience of working with various government departments, I can say that the first problem of this government is a significant generation gap among the advisers.
There are many advisers over 60 years old, as well as some under 25. However, the actual workforce consists of people aged 35 to 50, who connect experience with youth. Various studies suggest that this is the most productive period of life. Except for the chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), no one of this age group has been appointed in any department. As a result, the vast experience of advisers is not being effectively utilized.
This government is a technocratic one. Theoretically, its real strength lies in appointing the right people in the right positions. Yet, there are no engineers in this government. From my experience with mega projects, I know how government engineers often evade responsibilities. No one else can find out this issue.
Similarly, the health sector is in chaos as adviser rather than physician has been appointed in the health ministry.
Agriculture sustains the country, yet there is no agricultural expert in this council. As a result, decisions regarding the import and export of eggs and hilsa are based on information provided by bureaucrats.
The government could form an all-party committee under the advisers to operate like a parliamentary committee. This would facilitate the dissemination of many decisions to the public.
Now, let’s talk about the economy. Foreign loans and assistance seem to be positively influencing the economy. But does the administration have the capacity to utilize these loans effectively?
In the entire team, aside from Fahim Masrur, there is no one from the private sector on a single committee. Yet, the driving force of the country is the private sector.
There are some outstanding individuals both at home and abroad who could change the standard of the country’s work plans.
A major issue now is unemployment. The government cannot eliminate unemployment, nor can it significantly reduce it.
In this situation, how can they think about reducing unemployment without the private sector?
The administrative system of the government may put them in jeopardy, but entrepreneurs always want a supportive environment regardless of which government is in power. Thus, gaining their trust is much easier.
Temporary jobs could be created by deporting illegal foreign workers, but the testing procedures need to be simplified and unnecessary paperwork must be minimized. It is crucial to make them understand that something is being done for them.
Moreover, bringing foreign data centers to the country could save 50 million dollars and create numerous high-profile job opportunities locally.
At the same time, platforms like PayPal or Payoneer need to be made accessible for young people in outsourcing.
There has been no talk of a new budget. Is the government going to proceed with the previous budget? Inflation poses another significant challenge. But can we reduce it by keeping the dollar at Tk 120 and raising policy interest rates? Theoretically, that is very difficult.
According to Bruegel's publication on 23 September, the current real effective exchange rate was 152.47, which has been declining for several months.
But how much will it decline? There has been no apparent effort to break the syndicate, causing the general people to become restless.
Now let’s come to real issue. That is the police. It is clear from a report by Prothom Alo that our police are not listening to their subordinates. The government has issued a notice for recruiting constables. They could incorporate younger retirees from the military into the police force.
Additionally, community policing could be implemented using scouts and members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC). Training the police by foreign experts could be beneficial, as they could learn how to be more humane. Furthermore, Ansars could help manage traffic jams. If many demands of the Safe Roads Movement were met, the traffic system could be streamlined.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been notably absent these past two months. They should be busier than ever. To catch corrupt individuals, they could easily find them in private companies. Moreover, many from the previous administration, police, or army still occupy their old positions. If they are not brought under investigation, nothing can be accomplished.
The government has virtually no online presence, allowing followers of the old regime to question every action of the government and discourage the public.
The previous oppressive laws are still in effect. It is crucial to repeal them and protect the victims. The urgent demand of the people is that the government has still not signed the "International River Convention."
If this situation continues, people will lose hope in no time. The government should pay attention to this.
Finally, it is imperative to compile a list of the martyrs and injured from the recent movements. Compensation should be provided to the families of the deceased and injured, and arrangements for their medical treatment must be made.
We do not want to hear fragmented histories like that of ’71 again. The absence of a list of the 3 million martyrs has prevented us from providing compensation or confirming exact numbers. We do not want to face such a situation again. We seek appropriate punishment for all murderers and all those involved in corruption.
The army chief has hinted at elections within 18 months. There are two demands here: the people want reform before elections. Given the slow and gentle pace at which the government is moving, people are now worried about whether this government can implement reforms.
It is not possible to meet all these demands, and addressing every single one is not their responsibility. The public desires to see strict action against fake coordinators or unreasonable claimants. Therefore, the administration could be restructured by excluding those unwilling to work.
There is a matter of hope that major parties, including the BNP, have shown support. Some changes in the statements of their main leaders are visible, although this realisation has not yet reached their grassroots leaders.
If this government fails, the last hope of the people of Bangladesh will also fade away.
*Subail Bin Alam, Columnist on Sustainable Development